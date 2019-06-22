Walk across Boston to benefit suicide prevention efforts

More than 1,000 people are expected to walk through Boston to aid suicide prevention efforts.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the nation's largest suicide prevention organization, is hosting Saturday's event to raise awareness and money.

Participants will walk 16 miles (26 kilometers) from sunrise to sunset. It starts and ends at Boston University's Nickerson Field.

Organizers say funds raised through the event will support research, educational programs, public policy advocacy and programs to help those affected by suicide.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those touched by suicide.