More than 200 fall ill after eating at Imelda Marcos party

Philippine officials say more than 240 people have been brought to hospitals due to suspected food poisoning in an event celebrating the 90th birthday of former first lady Imelda Marcos.

Bryant Wong, a disaster-response officer, says dozens of ambulances transported at least 244 people who either vomited or grew dizzy hours after eating a breakfast of chicken stew with egg and rice and drinking water in a sports center in suburban Pasig city in metropolitan Manila.

The incident cut short what was supposed to be a daylong celebration by more than 2,000 Marcos followers.

Marcos's husband, dictator Ferdinand Marcos, was ousted by a 1986 "people power" revolt amid accusations of massive corruption and human rights violations. He died in Hawaii in 1989.