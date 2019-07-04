Chinese official: Pig fever outbreak ‘complicated and grim’

In this May 8, 2019, aerial photo, white disinfectant powder is sprinkled on the soil around a pig farm in Jiangjiaqiao village in northern China's Hebei Province. Asian nations are scrambling to contain the spread of the highly contagious African swine fever with Vietnam culling 2.5 million pigs and China reporting more than a million dead in an unprecedentedly huge epidemic some governments fear has gone out of control. AP Photo

An official says the death toll from a disease that struck China's pig herds has risen to 1.2 million and the government is stepping up efforts to contain outbreaks.

A deputy agriculture minister, Yu Kangzhen, said Thursday the situation is "complicated and grim." He blamed "weak links at the grassroots level" for not containing African swine fever.

Yu says the government is working on a vaccine and stepping up containment measures nationwide.