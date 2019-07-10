Former NFL defensive lineman says he needs kidney transplant

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 27, 2011 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth (95) talks with former teammate Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas (2) after an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defenseman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote that his kidney failed him on Sunday, July 7, 2019 and he’s looking for a donor. AP Photo

Former Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth says on social media that he needs a kidney transplant.

The 38-year-old Haynesworth posted on Instagram that he's been battling kidney disease for a few years. He shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed and wrote that his kidneys failed him Sunday and he's looking for a donor.

Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first seven with the Titans who drafted him No. 15 overall in the 2002 draft out of the University of Tennessee. He also played for Washington, New England and Tampa Bay.

He was selected as an All-Pro after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and had 30 1/2 sacks in 123 games.