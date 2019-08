Leaked UK memos warn of food, drug shortages in Brexit chaos

Demonstrators walk a flock of sheep through the streets as part of a protest against Brexit, in central London, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Protestors are walking sheep past government buildings as part of 'Farmers for a People's Vote' to highlight the risk Brexit presents to livestock. AP Photo

Leaked British government documents have warned of disruptions across the country in the event that the U.K. leaves the European Union without a trade deal on Oct. 31.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is prepared to charge out of the EU regardless of whether he is able to renegotiate the Brexit deal struck with Brussels by his predecessor, Theresa May, over the next 10 weeks.

The Sunday Times published what it said were confidential government memos outlining the consequences of tearing up May's deal, warning that a sudden British exit could lead to a decrease in the supply of fresh food.

The memos also warn of "significant" disruptions to drug supplies that could last for up to six months.

Britain's Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press.