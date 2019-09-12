Tentative opioid deal won’t end court battles for Purdue

CORRECTS STATE TO OHIO NOT PENNSYLVANIA - Narcotics detective Ben Hill, with the Barberton Police Department, shows two bags of medications that are are stored in their headquarters and slated for destruction, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Barberton, Ohio. Attorneys representing some 2,000 local governments said Wednesday they have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis. AP Photo

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma has a tentative settlement to thousands of lawsuits alleging it was partly responsible for a national opioid crisis. But that doesn't mean its court battles are over.

More than 20 states and lawyers representing some 2,000 local governments have signed on, pending ironing out some details. But the majority of states have not agreed.

And some are promising to continue their legal fights against the company and the Sackler family, which owns it, saying the settlement does not go far enough to hold the company accountable.

They say they're prepared to object to the proposed deal in bankruptcy court, where it heads next.

More than 20 states have also filed lawsuits against members of the Sackler family. Several have said they intend to continue those cases.