Police: Georgia man filled fake prescription in Alabama

Authorities in Alabama say a Georgia man attempting to fill a forged prescription was arrested with more than 1,550 doses of codeine cough syrup.

A statement from Hartselle police says 27-year-old James Bloodworth III from Decatur, Georgia was arrested Saturday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The statement says Bloodworth was attempting to fill a phony prescription before he fled from police in a vehicle. It says Bloodworth lost control of the car and flipped it over, but continued to flee on foot before police arrested him.

Police say the codeine cough syrup was purchased from four pharmacies. They also found multiple forged and blank prescriptions.

The statement says more charges may be filed. It's unclear whether Bloodworth has an attorney.