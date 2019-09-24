Utah launches $2 million suicide prevention campaign

Utah leaders have announced a $2 million suicide prevention campaign to combat a spike in teen suicides throughout the state and encourage residents to prioritize their mental health.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox announced the three-year campaign Monday alongside other lawmakers, representatives from medical providers and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

About 3,200 Utah residents have died by suicide in the last five years.

The campaign is set to launch sometime next year. Cox said it will feature educational content across print, television, social media and other platforms.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Private donations to the campaign came from the University of Utah, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Intermountain Healthcare and other companies.

The state is still selecting a vendor to help create content for the campaign.