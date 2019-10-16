Officials say death of Montana teenager was vaping-related

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, a woman uses her vaping device in Harmony, Pa. Health officials say a teenager in Montana has died of a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, it was the state's first recorded death connected to e-cigarette use. AP Photo

Health officials say a teenager in Montana has died of a lung disease associated with a national outbreak of vaping-related illnesses.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said Tuesday it was the state's first recorded death connected to e-cigarette use.

Officials declined to release any further details about the teen, citing confidentiality.

Officials said they have identified two other people in the state with vaping-associated lung illnesses.

U.S. health officials have reported about 1,300 vaping-related illnesses and at least 26 deaths nationwide.

A temporary ban on flavored vaping products goes into effect Oct. 22 in Montana.