Demand for equipment falls, but Caterpillar has strong 3Q

The Associated Press

A Caterpillar hydraulic excavator pulls a load of moss and other debris from the Main Outlet Drain, which is maintained by the Yuma County Water Users Association, near West Water Street in West Wetlands Park and 19th Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz.
A Caterpillar hydraulic excavator pulls a load of moss and other debris from the Main Outlet Drain, which is maintained by the Yuma County Water Users Association, near West Water Street in West Wetlands Park and 19th Avenue, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Yuma, Ariz. Randy Hoeft AP
DEERFIELD, Ill.

Caterpillar is reporting a third-quarter profit of $668 million and topped most expectations, though demand for its equipment is being driven down by the pandemic.

The Deerfield, Illinois, company reported a profit Tuesday of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.34 per share.

That's way better than the per-share projections of $1.15 on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $9.88 billion, also beating expectations.

Caterpillar shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed slightly more than 5%. The stock has increased 22% in the last 12 months.

