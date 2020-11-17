Monday’s Sports in Brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The NCAA announced it plans to hold the entire 2021 men’s college basketball tournament in one geographic location to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and is in talks with Indianapolis to be the host city.

The Final Four is already set to be held in Indianapolis next April and the NCAA has its headquarters in the Indiana capital.

Early-round games had been scheduled at 13 predetermined sites across the country, with regionals in Minneapolis, Denver, Memphis, Tennessee, and New York City, with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee determined moving those to one location would allow a safe and controlled environment with venues, practice facilities, lodging and medical resources all near one another.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PRO BASKETBALL

All-Star guard Chris Paul was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he’ll play alongside one of the league’s most dynamic young scorers in Devin Booker.

The Thunder get Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre Jr., Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a protected 2022 first-round draft pick.

The Suns get Paul and forward Abdel Nader in a blockbuster deal to start what could be a wild few days of NBA transactions before training camps begin next month.

Phoenix went 8-0 inside the NBA’s restart bubble at Walt Disney World in a frantic, but futile, quest to make the playoffs. Paul is owed about $41 million next season and has a $44 million player option for the 2021-22 season. Combined, he and Booker will make around $140 million in the next two seasons.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

DALLAS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the season as the Dallas Mavericks star continues recovery from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a radio interview the club was being cautious with Luka Doncic’s European sidekick, who missed more than a season because of another knee injury earlier in his career.

PRO FOOTBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Andy Reid and Brett Veach to contract extensions that will provide added stability by keeping together the most successful coach/general manager combination in franchise history well into the future.

The Chiefs declined to announce the terms of the extensions, though it’s unlikely Reid or Veach was going anywhere. They have built a juggernaut together, reaching back-to-back AFC championship games and delivering the Chiefs their first Super Bowl title in 50 years last season. And at 8-1, they are in good position to defend the title.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 12 Miami had its remaining three games rescheduled because of COVID-19 cases in the program, forcing the Atlantic Coast Conference to shuffle a total of six games over the last month of the season.

Georgia Tech at Miami scheduled for Saturday is now tentatively set for Dec. 19, the date of the ACC championship game. Miami’s game at Wake Forest that was scheduled for Nov. 28 was moved to Dec. 5, and its game against North Carolina was moved back a week to Dec. 12.

Georgia Tech, which had its game last week against Pittsburgh postponed because of COVID-19 issues with both teams, joins No. 5 Texas A&M and Arizona State as teams that will now go two weeks without playing.

Seven games across major college football scheduled for this weekend have already been called off, including Mississippi at Texas A&M, and Charlotte at No. 15 Marshall.

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 plans to play its football championship game Dec. 19 after previously listing that Saturday and the preceding one as tentative dates.

The conference’s first public acknowledgment of a set date came when it announced that a limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public Friday for the game at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

BASEBALL

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger will miss the 2021 season because of Tommy John surgery, the team announced after agreeing with the right-hander on an $11.5 million, two-year contract.

San Diego said Clevinger’s surgery will be performed Tuesday in Cincinnati by Reds team doctor Timothy Kremchek.

The Padres acquired Clevinger on Aug. 31 in a trade with Cleveland.

ATLANTA (AP) — Left-hander Drew Smyly became the first of the 181 free agents to switch teams when he agreed to an $11 million, one-year contract with the Atlanta Braves, who bolstered a rotation that was depleted by injuries and disappointing performances.

The 31-year-old pitched seven games last season for the San Francisco Giants, making five starts. He went 0-1 with a 3.42 ERA.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — Daniil Medvedev pulled off an underarm serve as he outlasted Alexander Zverev and joined Novak Djokovic as a winner at the ATP Finals on day two.

Medvedev prevailed 6-3, 6-4, while Djokovic cruised past Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 in an empty O2 Arena.

Djokovic and Medvedev meet Wednesday to secure the group lead.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Australian Open and all the regular regional leadup tournaments are set to be staged in Melbourne in January as organizers aim to minimize health risks for players in the coronavirus pandemic.

Tennis Australia plans to transfer tournaments usually held in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Hobart to Melbourne, where a quarantine and practice and playing hub will be set up.

But it’s yet to be cleared.

Australia’s international borders are mostly closed, and there is still differing domestic traveling restrictions between states.

HOCKEY

Just months after winning the Stanley Cup, officials with the Tampa Bay Lightning said they are eliminating 30 positions in a sign that even a championship does not spare a team from the effects of the coronavirus.

The positions were across the company and effective immediately, team officials said. The layoffs represent less than 10% of the team’s workforce.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres signed their first-round draft pick, forward Jack Quinn, to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old Quinn was selected with the No. 8 pick last month. He ranked second in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 52 goals in 62 games.

With a season of OHL eligibility left, Quinn’s contract wouldn’t kick in this year unless he plays 10 games with the Sabres.

SWIMMING

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was banned for two years for accidental doping, with her sanction expiring days before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. Jack tested positive ahead of the 2019 world championships.