The Latest: Switzerland-Ukraine match at risk from virus

Montezuma fans react to a call in the first half of an 8-man high school football semifinal playoff game between Montezuma and Remsen St. Mary's at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Capacity for state tournament games has been limited to 2400 and masks are required. AP

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Swiss soccer federation says it is waiting for UEFA to decide if its Nations League match will be played after several COVID-19 infections were found in the visiting Ukraine squad.

Ukraine has had six players test positive in Switzerland. But the Ukrainian federation says two of the six should have UEFA clearance to play because Sergei Kryvtsov and Junior Moraes have antibodies after previously testing positive.

Ukraine could be forced to forfeit the game. The match will decide which of the two teams is relegated to the second tier.

The group also includes Germany and Spain.