Inslee announces cap on third party delivery restaurant fees

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced a new cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash and GrubHub.

The proclamation, which takes effect next Wednesday, caps delivery fees at 15% and total fees at 18% of the purchase price of an order. The announcement comes following Inslee imposing new restrictions in response to COVID-19, including banning indoor dining.

Third party delivery platforms have seen increased usage as fewer people are dining indoors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this week, there have been more than 137,000 confirmed cases in the state and 2,603 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

