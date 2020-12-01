Newcastle’s EPL game at Villa postponed over virus cases

Newcastle's head coach Steve Bruce gestures as he talks with his players following the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park Stadium, London, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. AP

Newcastle's Premier League game at Aston Villa on Friday has been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the northeast English club.

It is the first time this season that a match in England's top division has been called off due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Newcastle said there had been a “significant increase” in cases at its training facility.

“Several Newcastle United players and staff members are now self-isolating at home after returning positive test results in recent days and the club’s training centre site has been temporarily closed in order to contain the spread of the virus," Newcastle said in a statement.

The Premier League said its board agreed to postpone the game after a request from Newcastle because players are unable to train. No new date has been set for the match.

The league said on Monday that 10 people tested positive for COVID-19 among players and club staff in the latest round of checks. It never specifies the individuals who test positive.