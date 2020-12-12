California virus outbreak linked to illegal basketball event

An outbreak of 77 coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has been traced to an illegal youth basketball tournament held last month in Placer County, public health officials said Friday.

Those who tested positive attended the event Nov. 7 and 8 at Courtside Basketball Center in Rocklin, Santa Clara Public Health announced. They included 39 middle- and high school players, three coaches and 35 “additional contacts,” officials said in a news release.

An additional 17 cases outside Santa Clara County also have been traced to the tournament, the release said.

The event violated local and state orders for youth sports during the pandemic, officials said.

“Public Health orders, directives, and guidance around contact sports and sporting events are in place for a reason. The risk of transmission in these settings can easily result in community spread that threatens the most vulnerable among us," said Dr. Monika Roy, Santa Clara County’s assistant public health officer.

The California Department of Public Health has initiated an enforcement investigation involving the tournament operator, according to the news release.

Courtside’s owners could not be reached for comment. The center's website said the facility is closed until further notice “out of precaution with the statewide lockdown and for the safety of all.”