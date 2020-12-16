Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

News

Texas virus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise

The Associated Press

Attendees applaud as DHR Health administers their first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Attendees applaud as DHR Health administers their first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP) JOEL MARTINEZ AP
DALLAS

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas rose again Wednesday with numbers that signaled a dark holiday season on the way despite early vaccinations providing some comfort that an end of the pandemic is in sight.

Texas reported 9,528 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 252 more fatalities from the disease caused by the virus Wednesday. Intensive care units in some regions were at or near full capacity, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department also reported 14,805 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 3,202 more probable cases.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Over the last week, more than one in five coronavirus tests in Texas have come back positive, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service