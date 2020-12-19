Illinois records 108 more coronavirus deaths

Illinois heath officials added 108 more coronavirus deaths to the state’s toll on Saturday as daily fatalities have topped 100 for all but two days this month.

The newly recorded deaths push the state’s pandemic toll to 15,123, according to the Department of Public Health. The agency also reported 7,562 newly confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Illinois hospitals had 4,624 coronavirus patients as of Friday, with 1,000 of those in intensive care units. Both numbers declining again for at least five consecutive days.