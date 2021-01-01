Traverse City marathon canceled for 2021

The year is starting with the cancellation of a popular spring marathon in the Traverse City area.

Organizers said the Bayshore Marathon, scheduled for May 29, will be held only in a virtual format. They said it's unlikely that crowd restrictions due to the coronavirus will be eased by spring.

Registration for the in-person race was supposed to start soon. The marathon typically attracts 7,500 runners.

“We did not want to take any registrations knowing that we had plans in place to cancel,” said Lisa Taylor, director of the Traverse City Track Club.

The 2020 race was also canceled.

“Vaccine production, distribution and acceptance could exceed expectations, but we think it is unlikely in time for the spring race,” Dr. Jim Zeratsky, the event’s medical director, said in a letter to Taylor.

Runners who signed up for the 2020 race can again roll their registration to 2022 or run the virtual race.