Texas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations falling from record highs

Volunteers take down information as they register people to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the vaccination clinic put on by the City of Odessa, Odessa Fire Rescue and Medical Center Hospital Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Ratliff Stadium in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP) AP

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Texas continues to fall from record highs as the state nears the end of what has been its deadliest month of the pandemic.

State health officials Monday reported fewer than 13,000 people were being treated for the virus in Texas hospitals, marking the seventh consecutive day of declining patient loads.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the area was “starting to see some metrics go in the right direction" as the average number of daily new cases fell by 800.

More than 34,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Texas, the second-most in the nation behind California. More than 5,000 new cases were reported statewide Monday.

Nationwide, coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels. The U.S. is recording just under 3,100 deaths a day on average, down from more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago.