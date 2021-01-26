Mississippi governor gives State of the State speech Tuesday

Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his hopes for the state's continued economic growth during the coronavirus pandemic after announcing the permanent appointment of John Rounsaville, background left, as director of the Mississippi Development Authority, during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. Rounsaville had been serving as interim director since 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is preparing to give his annual State of the State address.

The Republican will discuss his priorities for the legislative session. He is also expected to talk extensively about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the south steps of the state Capitol. A livestream is supposed to be available on the governor's Facebook page.

The State of the State is usually held inside the Capitol, with senators, representatives, state Supreme Court justices and other officials sitting shoulder-to-shoulder in the House chamber. Public health officials recommend that people avoid that kind of crowded indoor event because of the highly contagious virus.