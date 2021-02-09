News

Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China

The Associated Press

X Games rookie Eileen Gu competes in the women's ski slopestyle final during the Winter X Games at Buttermilk on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Aspen, Colo. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via AP)
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland

The snowboarding world championships were moved Tuesday from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Ski Federation said Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. Zhangjiakuo had been scheduled to host the event from Feb. 18-28.

The Colorado resort will also now host four World Cup events — two each in snowboard and freeki — after the worlds.

All the events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.

