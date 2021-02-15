The Latest: ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men’s hoops

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey cheers on his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin) AP

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson's men's basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.

A makeup date has not been announced.