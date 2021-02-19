Thursday Sports in Brief

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA All-Star Game is taking shape with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant as playing captains for the March 7 game in Atlanta.

The league says the game will generate more than $2.5 million for historically Black colleges and COVID-19 relief.

The game has been criticized by some top players, who voiced concerns about having it during a pandemic.

The other starters: Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving.

NFL

The NFL has increased the salary cap to a minimum of $180 million for the 2021 season.

The league and the NFL Players Association had previously set a minimum of $175 million because of revenue losses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

The final cap number will be determined following further review of revenue figures for 2020 and other accounting. The cap was $198 million last season.

— By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The Eagles will receive a third-round pick in this year’s draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that can turn into a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this year or 70% and the Colts make the playoffs.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

— By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams say they have mutually parted ways with Aaron Kromer, their offensive line coach and running game coordinator.

The Rams on Thursday confirmed the departure of Kromer, who had been with the team since head coach Sean McVay’s first season in 2017. Kromer added the title of running game coordinator in 2018.

Kromer is the seventh assistant coach to leave McVay’s staff in the last 4 1/2 weeks since the Rams’ fourth consecutive winning season ended with a playoff defeat at Green Bay.

TENNIS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic reached the Australian Open final for the ninth time by beating No. 114-ranked Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

The top-ranked Djokovic is 8-0 in his previous trips to the final at Melbourne Park. He’s also unbeaten in all nine semifinals he has contested in Australia.

Karatsev was the first man to reach the semifinals on his debut in a Grand Slam tournament.

The other semifinal is between No. 4 Daniil Medvedev and No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

NHL

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The NHL has moved up the starting time of the outdoor game Sunday between Boston and Philadelphia at Lake Tahoe by one hour to avoid the bright sunshine forecast for later in the afternoon.

The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will start at 11 a.m. PST instead of the originally scheduled noon local start.

The league made the announcement Thursday night, saying it was in the interest of player safety “due to Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover.”

GOLF

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shadow Creek opened its course to the PGA Tour in the fall, and now it’s the LPGA Tour’s turn.

The LPGA announced Thursday its new match play event is headed to the exclusive course north of Las Vegas in May, one week before the U.S. Women’ Open. Along with going to Shadow Creek, the LPGA says Los Angeles-based Bank of Hope will be the title sponsor.

AUTO RACING

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roush Fenway Racing set a goal to reduce its carbon footprint even as it raced a pair of gas-guzzling cars all across the country.

With support from partner Castrol, RFR became the first carbon neutral team in NASCAR.

Roush Fenway on Thursday announced its carbon neutrality certification according to the PAS 2060 standard, verified by independent third party ERM CVS. Roush reached the status throughout its entire organization, including operations and its two race teams, for 2020.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball’s minor leagues will shift to regionalized six-game series with a common off day in an effort that cuts scheduled travel mileage by 28-56% and reduces expenses in their first season of operations under Major League Baseball.

MLB reduced affiliated farm teams to 120 from 160 in the first season after the end of the Professional Baseball Agreement between Major League Baseball and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, which governed the minors.

Triple-A teams are scheduled for 142 games each starting April 6 in the Triple-A East League and April 8 in Triple-A West, as the new leagues are called for now. However, opening day is likely to be pushed back to May 4 due to the pandemic. That would match opening day at Double-A and Class A, where teams are scheduled for 120 games apiece.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NEW YORK (AP) — For the second straight year the Ivy League will not hold a spring sports conference season, the school presidents announced Thursday.

The Ivy League presidents wrote in a joint statement that they decided to cancel the spring sports seasons to be consistent with the schools’ measures to protect everyone on campus.

While there won’t be league competitions or championships, the presidents would allow the eight schools to participate in local non-conference games that are within 40 miles if the coronavirus pandemic greatly improves.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats received a three-year contract extension and a hefty raise amid the program’s best season in years.

The new deal will run through March 14, 2027 and pay Oats $3,225,000 annually, up from $2.45 million in his previous five-deal reached in March 2019.

The Crimson Tide is ranked eighth nationally and has a sizable lead in the Southeastern Conference entering the stretch run of the regular season. It’s the highest ranking for Alabama since the 2006-07 season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan quarterback Joe Milton has entered the transfer portal, depleting coach Jim Harbaugh’s depth at the position.

Milton made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Milton wrote that he will have three years of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the league remains committed to returning in 2021, but is leaving the door wide open regarding exactly how that will look.

The CFL did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams in November, one that Ambrosie said remains on track for 2021. However, the commissioner added the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing fewer than 18 games — open.

OBITUARY

Lew Krausse, who pitched 12 years in the major leagues and started the first game in Milwaukee Brewers history, has died. He was 77.

Chad Krausse, Lew’s youngest son, said his father died Tuesday of complications from cancer while in hospice care in Kansas City.

Krausse was 68-91 with 21 saves and a 4.00 ERA during a big league career that began in 1961 and ended in 1974. He pitched the first three innings and took the loss when the Brewers fell to the California Angels on April 7, 1970.