Embiid exits with apparent leg injury, 76ers beat Wizards

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) grabs his knee after he was injured during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Joel Embiid scored 23 points but departed midway through the third quarter following an apparent leg injury in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Embiid, an MVP candidate for his role on the Eastern Conference-leading Sixers, was in his first game back following a week-long absence for contract tracing. He entered Friday averaging 30.2 points and 11.6 rebounds.

He had also grabbed seven rebounds before his departure with 6:20 left in the third.

Following a dunk for his last points, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left leg, his knee joint appearing to bend slightly forward. He laid on the floor for several minutes, and a stretcher was briefly brought onto the court, but the center eventually limped off under his own power.

Even with Embiid's exit and Ben Simmons also out for contact tracing after both players were exposed to the same barber who tested positive for COVID-19, the 76ers cruised to a second straight comfortable win following the All-Star break.

Shake Milton scored 18 points off the bench Philadelphia, which led by 17 after the first quarter, 10 at halftime and 18 after the third.

Furkan Korkmaz added 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Sixers completed a three-game season sweep of the Wizards. Philadelphia outrebounded Washington 49-32, and had a 56-38 advantage in bench points.

Russell Westbrook scored 25 points and Bradley Beal added 19 for the Wizards, who lost their second straight after the break and had their home win streak against the Sixers snapped at 10 games.

TIP-INS

76ers: Improved to 10-1 when scoring more than 120 points. ... Simmons could be cleared to return to team activities as early as Saturday ... Embiid finished shooting 8 of 11 on a night the Sixers shot 54.4% from the floor (49 for 90).

Wizards: Beal was a game-time decision due to left knee soreness. He shot 8 of 13 a game after his second-worst shooting night of the season, but was limited to 29 minutes as the game got out of reach. SERIES-LY SPEAKING

Philadelphia's sweep was its first of Washington since winning all four of the teams' meetings in 2008-09. The Wizards last swept the 76ers in 2015-16.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host San Antonio on Sunday

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Saturday.