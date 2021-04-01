Sign ups now open for largest Kentucky COVID-19 vaccine site

Appointments are now available for Kentucky’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site, which is set to open later this month.

Eligible Kentucky residents can now schedule appointments for shots at Cardinal Stadium, in Louisville.

The drive-through vaccine clinic will open Apr. 12, officials said. The site will have the capacity to vaccinate 4,000 Kentuckians per day. That’s roughly 200,000 by the end of the initiative’s seven-week run.

Kentucky's vaccination program is currently in phase 1C, which includes people 40 and older, anyone older than 16 with high-risk medical conditions and anyone deemed an essential worker. Starting Monday, all residents 16 and older also will be eligible.

"Get on that phone, dial that number,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a virtual press briefing Wednesday. “Let’s get this done, let’s get vaccinated.”

Residents interested in getting a vaccine can call 502-681-1435 or sign up online.