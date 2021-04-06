Lakers build big early lead, cruise past Raptors 110-101

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT LAKERS PLAYER WHO WAS EJECTED TO MONTREZL HARRELL - Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) throws Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) to the floor after a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. OG Anunoby and Los Angeles Lakers Montrezl Harrell were ejected after a brief scuffle. Looking on is guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

The Los Angeles Lakers built a 34-point lead in the first 20 minutes and cruised to a 110-101 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night.

Talen Horton-Tucker led seven Lakers in double figures with 17 points. Markieff Morris scored 15 before leaving the game with five fouls in the third quarter.

Pascal Siakam scored 17 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto after hitting just 2 of 11 shots in the first half.

The Lakers’ Montrezl Harrell and Toronto’s OG Anunoby were ejected with 2:24 left in the first quarter after Dennis Schroder fouled Anunoby’s layup attempt. Several players, including Harrell, were involved in an altercation after Schroder and Anunoby squared off.

The ejections were determined by a video review of the incident. The Lakers led 34-20 at the time.

The Lakers converted 13 of their first 18 3-point attempts and led 66-32 after Morris scored seven straight points late in the second quarter.

Los Angeles shot 60% overall in the first half and had a 29-13 rebounding advantage to lead 68-42 at the break.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Andrew Drummond was unable to play in his first game with the Lakers. He has missed four games with a toe contusion since signing with LA on March 28. ... G Wesley Mathews played 23 minutes after missing Sunday night's game with a strained neck. ... The Lakers are 4-5 since LeBron James went out with a sprained ankle, and 11-12 without Anthony Davis (calf strain).

Raptors: G Kyle Lowry (right foot infection) and G Fred VanVleet (left hip flexor) did not play. ... G Paul Watson Jr. missed a seventh game due to COVID-19 protocols. ... The Raptors made 5 of 33 3-point attempts. ... The 34-point first-half deficit came just four days after the Raptors' 130-77 win over Golden State, the biggest victory margin in the NBA this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Miami on Thursday night.

Raptors: Host Chicago on Thursday night in Tampa.