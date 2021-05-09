Los Angeles to offer appointment-free COVID-19 vaccinations

Los Angeles residents will no longer need an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations at city-run inoculation sites, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Sunday.

The city is prepared to administer over a quarter million vaccinations for the second week in a row, the mayor's office said.

Last week, Los Angeles stopped requiring appointments for some walk-up and mobile locations. Starting Monday, appointment-free options are available at all vaccination sites. People can still sign up ahead of time if they prefer.

“We stand at a critical juncture in our fight to end this pandemic, and our City will keep doing everything possible to knock down barriers to vaccine access and deliver doses directly to all Angelenos,” Garcetti said in a statement.

In addition, the city will provide nighttime appointments at three locations so residents can get vaccinated after work, officials said. At the city’s first night clinic last week, 62% of first doses were given out after 2 p.m., Garcetti’s office said.

So far, 48.4% of L.A. County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 34.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the Los Angeles Times ’ vaccination tracker.