Georgia firm buys mall in West Virginia’s capital city

A mall in West Virginia's largest city has been sold to a Georgia-based firm.

The price of the sale of the Charleston Town Center Mall to Hull Property Group of Augusta, Georgia, was not immediately released, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Hull Property Group operates malls in 15 other states, according to its website.

In recent years, anchor stores Macy’s and Sears closed at the Charleston mall, and several stores have shut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Charleston Town Center can and should continue to be a viable shopping and dining destination,” said Hull Property Group owner Jim Hull. “Our goal is to reposition Charleston Town Center by working with Charleston leaders and downtown property owners to create a successful future for not only the mall but the entire downtown area."

The mall was placed in receivership in January 2018. U.S. National Bank purchased it for $35 million a year later at auction.