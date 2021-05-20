LEADING OFF: No-hit streak, Davis down, Cueto vs Reds

New York Yankees' Corey Kluber (28), catcher Kyle Higashioka, center right, and others celebrate after Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

STRIKE THREE

After no-hitters on consecutive nights by Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull and Yankees newcomer Corey Kluber, is there a pitcher on the docket who can make it three days in a row?

Kluber fired the sixth no-hitter in the majors already this year, leading New York over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday. That marks the most this early in a season — seven in one year is the modern-era record — and four have come in a 15-day span.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.

It was the first time there were no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969, when Cincinnati’s Jim Maloney threw one on April 30 and Houston’s Don Wilson on May 1. There were two no-hitters on June 29, 1990, by the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela and Oakland’s Dave Stewart.

Kluber (4-2) struck out nine during the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was New York’s first on the road since Allie Reynolds at Cleveland on July 12, 1951.

The four no-hitters in May are the most in a month since June 1990. It is also the first time three teams have been no-hit twice in one season, with the Rangers joining Cleveland and Seattle.

SEASON OVER

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the entire season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four to five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of his $161 million, seven-year contract.

Davis reported pain in his lower back and hip in spring training, when he took only two at-bats.

BACK IN TOWN

Johnny Cueto (2-1) starts for San Francisco at Cincinnati, where he spent his first eight seasons and earned the first of his two All-Star selections in 2014. Tyler Mahle (2-1) goes for the Reds.

HOT STARTER

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta, who is 5-0 in seven starts this season, opposes Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, in a series finale. Steven Matz (5-2) pitches for the Blue Jays after winning one of his last four outings following a 4-0 start.

STREAKING

Rich Hill (2-1) has tossed 17 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings for Tampa Bay going into his start against Baltimore and Dean Kremer (0-3).

VIRUS UPDATES

An unidentified Washington Nationals player who is vaccinated and asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday.

That player was deemed to have been in close contact with another Nationals player who is not vaccinated. Martinez said neither player would have been in the starting lineup against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday and neither was available off the bench.

The Nationals placed right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Tanner Rainey on the injured list before the game.

Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, helping San Diego beat Colorado 3-0 for a three-game sweep.

Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle as the Padres won their sixth straight and ninth in 10 games. Tatis came up in the eighth inning and got his third extra-base hit, an RBI double

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was back in the starting lineup Wednesday after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. Torres, who is fully vaccinated, missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared to return by Major League Baseball’s joint committee. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice.