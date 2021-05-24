Vaccine sites in 4 NC counties to offer cash incentives

Interested in a little extra spending money for the upcoming holiday weekend? Health officials in four North Carolina counties will offer $25 incentives for those who've yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announced a pilot program starting Wednesday at certain vaccine sites in Mecklenburg, Guilford, Rowan and Rockingham counties.

Adults who get their first vaccination dose at the sites or drive someone for that first-dose appointment will receive $25 cash cards, DHHS said in a new release.

The “Summer Cash Cards” will be available through June 8 while supplies last. The State Employees Credit Union is providing the cards for the pilot.

The incentive is another effort by DHHS to boost vaccination rates entering the summer. The North Carolina Zoo offered last week a free ticket for those that received their first vaccination at a clinic on the zoo property. A similar offer will occur June 10-12.

More than 52% of the adult population in North Carolina had received at least one dose as of late last week, according to DHHS data.