Inter appoints Simone Inzaghi as coach on 2-year contract

Serie A champion Inter Milan appointed Simone Inzaghi as its new coach on Thursday, with the former Lazio manager signing a two-year contract.

Inzaghi replaced Antonio Conte, who left the club last month, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade.

The 45-year-old Inzaghi has only ever coached Lazio. He led the capital club to the Italian Cup in 2019 and also won two Italian Super Cup titles in his five seasons at the helm.

He was expected to extend his contract with Lazio last week but opted not to after Conte left Inter.

Inzaghi is a former forward and the younger brother of former AC Milan player and coach Filippo Inzaghi.

Conte officially left Inter by mutual consent, but he was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window because of financial constraints.

Inter’s finances were hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the club’s early elimination from European football. The club was forced to take out a vast loan from Oaktree Capital recently in a financing deal with the American investment fund.

Inter’s owner Suning and president Steven Zhang reportedly wanted to slash the wage bill by 20% and make a profit of around 100 million euros (122 million dollars) in the transfer market, likely by selling at least one of the club’s most important players.