Savannah planning to collect $25M in unpaid water bills

Officials in Georgia’s oldest city say they plan to start collecting soon on some long overdue utility bills.

More than $25 million in unpaid water bills remain outstanding in Savannah, according to city officials.

Mayor Van Johnson said many of the overdue payments date back to 2019. The pile of outstanding bills grew larger over the past year as the coronavirus pandemic left many people jobless and unable to pay, WJCL-TV reported.

That’s too much money owed to City Hall for Savannah to keep serving residents efficiently, the mayor said.

“We are always willing to work out payment arrangements with those who need it,” Johnson said, "but for our city to operate we must start collecting what’s due.”