Summer tourism influx at Georgia beach means more citations

More summer visitors are flocking to Georgia’s largest public beach, and that means local officials are writing more tickets for rule violations.

Police on Tybee Island in recent months have been reporting high numbers of citations for beach rule violations such as littering, having glass containers on the beach and climbing on sandbars, WTOC-TV reported.

City Manager Shawn Gillen said one particular violation has shown a huge increase — people bringing dogs onto the beach, which the city doesn't allow.

“We’ve written more dog tickets in the last year than we have in the last four years combined," Gillen said. "It’s one of those things where we’re getting more and more signage to let people know about the rules and we ask people to go to our website, look at the beach rules and understand them because the code enforcement will be writing a ticket if they see the violation.”

Gillen says it’s not just more people coming to the beach that’s driving up citations after the coronavirus pandemic slowed tourism last year. He says the island also has a full staff of code enforcement officers patrolling the beach, which wasn't the case during the height of the pandemic.