Summer classes move online for some students due to COVID

Summer classes have moved online for some St. Joseph elementary and middle school students because of COVID-19 cases.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Robidoux and Pershing schools will conduct classes virtually through July 1, when summer school ends.

Only about 1 in 5, or 20.6%, of eligible residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Buchanan County, where St. Joseph is located. That's below the statewide average of 37%.

The vaccine is generally available to all people 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any vaccine for younger persons, which has been a cause for increased precautions regarding COVID-19 in an elementary school environment.

“We just took a precautionary measure,” Gabe Edgar, the district’s assistant superintendent, adding that because the district has a remote learning system in place it “really doesn’t make sense to leave those kids in there, potentially at risk.”

She said all other summer school locations will remain in-person. Summer sessions already were being conducted only only for high school students.