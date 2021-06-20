Chile admits violation of virus protocols at Copa America

Chile's soccer federation admitted Sunday that members of its Copa America squad had violated the tournament's coronavirus protocols after a "barber” visited the players' hotel in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba.

In a statement, the federation said it “recognizes the violation of the health bubble of the squad participating at Copa America, with the unauthorized entry of a barber who, despite his negative PCR test, should not have made contact with the players."

The soccer body did not give the number or names of the players involved, but said they will be fined.

“We regret what brought us to this situation and we inform that all members of the squad tested negative for the virus on Saturday,” the federation said.

Chile coach Martin Lasarte is expected to speak at a news conference later Sunday.

Chile and Argentina share the lead of Group A with four points after two matches. The Chileans can secure a spot in the knockout stages of the tournament on Monday with a win against Uruguay.