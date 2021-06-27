Tuscaloosa Civil Rights history tours returning in July

This June 10, 2019 photo shows brochures on a table for attendees to use during the unveiling of the Civil Rights Trail throughout Tuscaloosa, Ala., at the Dinah Washington Center. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP) AP

The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail, opened in June 2019, hopes to celebrate the beginning of its third year with an expansion of guided tours, some of them enlightened by the presence of foot soldiers who took the beatings, the ridicule and the legal harassment to build a better future for all.

The tours had been rolling from the trail’s opening date, as both walking and riding experiences, led by civil rights figures, educators and others helping share Tuscaloosa’s less-known stories, until the pandemic came down in 2020.

But last Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, which was celebrated last Saturday, a federal holiday; last Sunday marked the first official day of summer; and the fully vaccinated are beginning to feel comfortable taking part in public events again, so the co-chairs of the Civil Rights History Task Force, Tim Lewis and Scott Bridges, expect interest in the tours to return, and rise.

“We actually have a 24-passenger bus acquired before the pandemic,” said Lewis, found of TALA Professional Services. “Once things are opened up a little bit more, we will again have people on there who can talk about Tuscaloosa’s role in the civil rights movement.”

Those interested in taking the 18-stop tour can fill out the form at www.civilrightstuscaloosa.org/guided-tours, he said.

“We’re already getting demand, and starting to schedule in July,” Lewis said.

Even longtime residents often don’t know the Druid City’s histories, in part because Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham drew more of the national press, and in part from the personal pain and shame, leading to reticence.

Tuscaloosa suffered its vicious Bloody Tuesday on June 9, 1964, almost a year before Selma’s Bloody Sunday. From more than 500 gathered at First African Baptist Church to march to a then-new Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to protest Jim Crow signage, 94 were arrested. Marchers, including numerous school-skipping children among the adults, were beaten, shocked and tear-gassed in their own sanctuary, 33 of them horrifically enough to require hospitalization.

Tuscaloosa experienced sit-ins, boycotts and peaceful demonstrations that sometimes turned ugly, due to poorly handled law enforcement, or its complete breakdown, such as the white mob that attacked a group of Black moviegoers outside the downtown Druid Theater on July 8, 1964, which before passage of the Civil Rights Act, just six days before, had been segregated.

On the University of Alabama campus, there were notorious, temporarily successful attempts to block integration, most notably Gov. Wallace’s Stand in the Schoolhouse Door, but also less-well-told events such as the Mob at the Flagpole on Feb. 4, 1956, when 1,000 people marched from UA into downtown, singing “Dixie,” to protest Autherine Lucy’s attempts to integrate the school.

But the Civil Rights History Trail begins even farther back than the 1950s and ’60s, into Tuscaloosa’s formation, its status for 20 years as capitol of Alabama, and the years pre- and post-Civil War. Even as a Southern city sometimes considered somewhat progressive, Tuscaloosa was not free from the stench of slavery, and the horrors that often followed Reconstruction. At least eight Black Tuscaloosans were lynched in post-Civil War racially-motivated murders. More than a century after the Civil War, the United Klans of America, housed in a three-room suite on the fourth floor of Tuscaloosa’s Alston Building, were bankrupted by a Southern Poverty Law Center suit built around the 1981 lynching of a Mobile man.

Tuscaloosa also has civil rights heroes, like the Rev. T.Y. Rogers Jr., hand-picked by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to lead the local movement from the pulpit of First African Baptist, home of mass rallies intended to inspire, to educate, and to improve lives.

Though born into slavery, Shandy Wesley Jones became the state’s first black legislator, and a successful preacher and businessman in Tuscaloosa before, during Reconstruction, being hunted by the KKK, and forced to move to Mobile.

Editor and publisher of The Tuscaloosa News Buford Boone won the 1957 Pulitzer for editorial writing for his front-page column, “What a Price for Peace,” decrying the actions of those confronting Lucy.

Even after being denied entry to the law school when UA discovered he was Black, Paul R. Jones generously donated his vast art collection to the college, displayed in downtown Tuscaloosa as the Paul R. Jones Museum, at 2308 Sixth St.

From his barbershop on what’s now T.Y. Rogers Jr. Avenue, the Rev. Thomas Linton worked sometimes behind the scenes, leading Lucy into his business to help clean off food and other refuse thrown at her by racists attempting to block her entrance to UA, and aiding victims from Bloody Tuesday toward hospital care and bail money. He was also a working up front, reporting directly to U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

These and other stories can be told on the Civil Rights History Trail tours, some of them aided by foot soldiers who were young men on Bloody Tuesday, such as Danny Steele, and Maxie Thomas, beaten so savagely inside First African Baptist that he nearly lost an eye.

And it’s essential these histories be told and re-told, said John Diggie, echoing the words of Linton, lest progress be lost. Diggie visited with and interviewed Linton often in the course of researching his upcoming book “Bloody Tuesday: Civil Rights History and Memory in Tuscaloosa.” Diggie, a UA history associate professor, and director of the Summersell Center for the Study of the South, met footsoldiers through Linton who spoke eloquently of their pain.

”(One) was telling me when it rains just right, he can feel the cattle prod on the back of his legs,” Diggie said.

Others such as Bridges, blessed with an encyclopedic knowledge of Tuscaloosa’s history, can ride along on the tours, which stops and let folks walk around some sites, such as the government building ruins in Capitol Park or at First African Baptist.

Despite all this walking-around knowledge, and the historical resources available, many still don’t know, which is why the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Task Force is building toward a learning center and museum, possibly on or in some of these historical sites. The continued focus could help re-center Tuscaloosa’s place in history, alongside those of Birmingham, Selma and Montgomery.

“This kind of thing is what will make our community a better community educationally, a better community spiritually, a better community economically,” Bridges said.

The challenge continues to be spreading the word, Lewis said, from friend to friend, to family and others.

“Unfortunately, Tuscaloosa’s role in the civil rights movement, these unsung heroes and untold stories, have been tucked away for too many years,” he said.

“We need to bring these stories to the public light, so we can learn from our history, and do better in our future.”