Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. June 28, 2021.

Editorial: The real test of whether DeSantis means what he says

When Broward County imposed a mask mandate and threats of fines for violations, Gov. Ron DeSantis used his executive power to wipe it off the books and retroactively lifted all fines to stop “a total overreach.”

When the Centers for Disease Control ordered new regulations on cruise ships sailing from Florida ports during the pandemic, DeSantis sued the feds for exceeding their authority and won, calling it “unprecedented federal overreach.”

We’re about to find out whether the same DeSantis believes in protecting Floridians from an overreaching Legislature that does so much of his bidding.

A bill that finally reached his desk Monday is stunning in its sheer arrogance.

A routine transportation bill (SB 1194) was amended late in the session to retroactively silence the public by wiping out results of a referendum in Key West in which more than 60% of voters limited the number of cruise ship passengers at the city’s port for environmental reasons.

The Legislature’s outrageous power grab was the result of a lobbying blitz by harbor pilots, among others, and declared any such referendum “prohibited, void and expressly preempted to the state.” In other words, people of Key West and elsewhere, Shut up. We don’t care what you think. We’ll ignore you.

This unprecedented overreach by the state against its own citizens cannot stand. Retired U.S. Army Col. Jack Paul, one of many Keys residents who wrote to DeSantis urging a veto, warned that if the bill becomes law, “it will forever tarnish your environmental record” by damaging the Keys coral barrier reef, part of one of the most sensitive ecosystems on Earth.

A study by the Institute of Environment at FIU found that turbidity, or loss of transparency, in surface waters south of Key West had declined significantly after the cruise ship limits took effect.

On this issue, and others, DeSantis can stand up for Floridians and stop some of the Legislature’s worst abuses.

Will he? Considering his record, it’s hard to be hopeful.

He enthusiastically championed the most destructive policies of the 2021 session, then signed them all into law. He led the charge to restrict the constitutional right to protest and the right to vote; prohibited transgender athletes from competing in sports; eroded legitimate home rule powers of cities and counties; and dictated how teachers teach and students think on campuses in Florida.

These unconscionable (and possibly illegal) acts were all embraced by a supposed conservative Republican who keeps telling us he believes in limited government. Really? Prove it.

Another troubling factor is that a political committee supporting DeSantis’ re-election received nearly $1 million from 11 companies owned by businessman Mark Walsh, whose company runs a cruise ship dock in Key West and who opposed the 2020 referendum.

The Legislature’s bill tracking service shows that of the 275 bills that passed in the recent session, more than a third (97) still await action by the governor. Deadlines are approaching fast: Some of those laws would take effect July 1, when the new fiscal year begins.

DeSantis has a veto pen for a good reason: to serve as a check against an irresponsible or overreaching legislative branch. The Key West port issue is a classic example, but there are others.

The governor should veto a legalization of home-based businesses (HB 403) that will downgrade the quality of life in many neighborhoods. He should veto a second attack on local government (HB 735), which shifts the licensing of many professions from cities and counties to the state.

In that pile of pending legislation, DeSantis also can protect unsuspecting motorists from future fee increases by vetoing a bill that allows privately-run auto tag agencies to impose higher fees on consumers without limitation — if elected tax collectors approve.

This bill (SB 342) sadly passed both houses unanimously. The House lobbyist registration records show it was being pushed by lobbyists for private tag agencies including Christy Daly Brodeur of Ballard Partners, Chris Dorworth, formerly of Ballard Partners, and Ron Book, who has long represented private tag agencies in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

Sixteen counties allow private for-profit vendors to issue tags and provide motorist services, and most are in South Florida.

You have to pore through a Senate staff report on the bill to get to the heart of the matter, but it’s right there on Page 8: “Individuals who elect to use the services of a tax collector-approved LPA (license plate agency) may incur additional service charges.”

DeSantis can prevent this money grab on working people. If he signs this bill, he will once again be protecting private greed at the expense of the public interest. You have a veto pen, sir. Use it.

___

Miami Herald. June 24, 2021.

The state government wants to know what political ideologies and beliefs university professors hold, and it’s giving the green light for students to secretly record lessons to later use what instructors say against them.

All of that is being done in the name of free speech.

Such twisted logic and targeting academia have been hallmarks of anti-democratic regimes.

Now they have also become the MO of Florida Republicans who passed a bill that requires public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff, to ensure “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” on campuses. Gov. DeSantis signed the legislation into law Tuesday.

Republicans say that this all is being done because universities are “socialism factories.” They cannot, however, cite specific cases of what they described as “indoctrination” by Florida college professors, the Miami Herald reported, and they have been vague in describing a problem they deem serious enough to justify government overreach into classrooms.

Don’t worry, bill sponsors say, these surveys won’t be used against college professors or to threaten their employment, even though there’s nothing in House Bill 233 that guarantees that, or that survey responses will remain anonymous. University budget cuts might be looming if our supreme leaders — er — lawmakers don’t like what the survey results show, bill sponsor Sen. Ray Rodrigues and DeSantis suggested Tuesday.

CHILLING EFFECT

Although Florida requires consent to record a person in most cases, students now are allowed to record lectures without consent for educational purposes or to support a civil or criminal case against a higher-education institution.

College professors have got to be seeing the writing on the wall. We wouldn’t be surprised if they fudged their survey responses out of fear of retaliation or that their institution will lose funding for being deemed too liberal. That’s especially true for professors teaching liberal-arts degrees that conservatives consider a waste of time and were trying to make ineligible for full Bright Futures scholarship funding. (Luckily, that proposal failed during this year’s legislative session after student backlash.)

The intellectual-diversity survey will be selected by the Board of Governors, which oversees the state university system, and the State Board of Education. It is supposed to be “objective, nonpartisan and statistically valid.” We cannot wait to learn the Board of Education’s definition of “objective” and “nonpartisan” given the Board’s highly partisan decision to heed DeSantis’ call to ban “critical race theory” from K-12 schools because it makes white people feel bad — and even though the theory was not part of school curriculum.

LIBERAL LEANINGS

Of course, there’s no denying that many universities have traditionally been hotbeds of liberalism. It’s also likely that in any environment where one point of view is predominant those who think differently might feel shunned, as conservatives say they are on college campuses.

But there’s nothing new about college liberals — or government efforts to monitor academics.

University professors were a target of the post-war Red Scare. In 1949, the National Council for American Education published a booklet called “Red-Ucators at Harvard,” listing professors deemed subversive. In 1954, Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee sought to flush out communists among educators and questioned professors accused of having ties to the Communist Party.

Intellectual diversity should be something every university strives for, but we know the results of government officials policing educators: paranoia, persecution and the opposite of the free speech Republicans say they want to protect.

Perhaps their true intent is to paint faculty as indoctrinators at “socialism factories” because it appeals to their conservative base and voters who remember the horrors of what it’s like to be truly indoctrinated in countries they fled.

The irony is that, in doing so, Republicans have just become more like socialists they say they despise.

Trust us, lawmakers say? Not a chance.

___

Orlando Sentinel. June 25, 2021.

Editorial: Ashley Moody needs to start acting like an attorney general for all Floridians, not just the GOP

The Florida attorney general’s webpage describes a set of duties and responsibilities that chiefly focus on protecting consumers, defending state laws and representing the state in criminal appeals.

It doesn’t say anything about using the office to serve as minister of propaganda for her political party, which is precisely what Ashley Moody has been doing since her election in 2018.

“I did not campaign to be the attorney general to play politics with this office,” Moody told Politico toward the end of 2019, her first year in office. “In my term as attorney general I will never do the bidding of anyone except the people of the state of Florida.”

Turns out she was just kidding.

As Florida’s chief legal officer, Moody has swerved out of her lane and into politics, possibly more often than even her predecessor, Pam Bondi. And that’s saying something.

Moody regularly does the Republican Party’s political bidding, using her office as a megaphone for the right-wing outrage issue du jour.

For example, Moody:

— Joined other GOP attorneys general asking a federal judge to let the Department of Justice drop its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, even though he had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Donald Trump eventually pardoned Flynn.

— Filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration because of its immigration policies.

— Continued Bondi’s alliance with Texas in a lawsuit to overturn Obamacare. Had Moody been successful, two million Floridians might have lost their health-care coverage and coverage for preexisting health conditions would have been a thing of the past. The Supreme Court just ruled for the third time in favor of Obamacare.

— Asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the FBI to investigate former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg because he said he would help felons pay off their fines so they could register to vote in elections. An FDLE investigation, predictably, found nothing amiss.

— Joined a lawsuit seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s executive order halting work on the Keystone Pipeline, which, even if built, wasn’t anywhere near Florida’s border.

— Joined a lawsuit to stop the federal government prohibitions on using COVID relief money to cut taxes (which in Florida almost always means cutting business taxes).

— Joined an effort by other attorneys general to include a citizenship question on the most recent Census, risking a significant undercount of Hispanic residents in Florida, which could have led to less money for the state and less representation in Congress. Moody’s side lost in the Supreme Court.

— Signed onto a letter by other GOP attorneys general asking Biden to keep in place an amendment that prohibits using federal funds for abortions.

— In what probably will be remembered as her most disgraceful moment, Moody joined a Texas lawsuit attempting to throw out the presidential election results in four states, an attempt to cancel tens of millions of votes and hand the election to the losing candidate, Trump. (A just-released GOP review in Michigan found that state’s final results “represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan.”)

Most recently, Moody led and hyped a roundtable discussion on Tuesday to complain about a bill filed in Congress to increase the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, a long-shot bill that even many Democrats don’t support.

We’ve been around the block enough times to understand that the office of attorney general is a political office. But AGs used to show their partisan stripes primarily by defending Florida laws, even indefensible ones. That’s what former AG Bill McCollum was doing more than a decade ago in backing the Florida law that banned adoption by gay couples.

And that’s what Moody’s doing when she defends the state law prohibiting so-called “vaccine passports” or the law Florida passed after Amendment 4 making it harder for ex-felons to vote. It’s in her job description. Fine.

The problem is, she’s not stopping there. Moody’s signing up to lawsuits that are not only overtly political but are the equivalent of legal burlesque.

The Texas lawsuit to cancel the presidential election results in four states was waved away by a U.S. Supreme Court that includes three Trump appointees. It proved Moody’s loyalty to Trump and her disloyalty to the centuries-old American system of democratic elections.

It took a lot of nerve for Moody to embrace Venezuelan-style elections by trying to throw out four states’ results, and then darkly warn at her roundtable that increasing the size of the Supreme Court by passing a law was an “affront to our democracy.”

Moody’s a bright young politician whose office has been working on issues that cut across party lines, like opioid addiction and human trafficking.

If she did more of that, and dialed back the steady drumbeat of GOP and culture war causes, Moody will find a larger constituency than just the GOP base. Floridians care a lot more about Medicaid fraud and consumer scams than whether Michael Flynn went to jail for a crime he admitted committing.

Focus, Ms. Moody, on duties that serve your constituents, not politics that serve your party.

___

Palm Beach Post. June 23, 2021.

Editorial: Misadventure on the Mexican border

Like Gen. John J. Pershing mounting up to catch the elusive Pancho Villa, Gov. DeSantis is snapping to the call of Texas’ and Arizona’s governors for more law enforcement at the U.S. border with Mexico.

It’s a mobilization by Republican governors against the Biden administration, which has “created” the spike in illegal crossings at the border, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who paraded her support in a press release issued by the governor’s office.

DeSantis announced this weird new use of Florida’s crime-busting capabilities at a Pensacola press conference June 16, flanked by law enforcement officials from across the state. Sheriff’s offices from 10 counties signed on to DeSantis’ call to arms but not those from Palm Beach, Broward or Miami Dade counties.

How many officers — including those of the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission — will be deployed? What will they be doing all those miles away? How much will this cost Florida taxpayers? DeSantis couldn’t say.

And what public-safety protections will Floridians be losing as DeSantis shifts this state’s resources to the Rio Grande? No one knows.

We do know that the request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is for a 16-day period of assistance. Abbott has made more noise on the subject by proclaiming that Texas will pony up $250 million toward finishing former President Trump’s border wall, a ploy that many Texans are dismissing as political theater.

Sixteen days of help from Florida sheriff’s deputies is unlikely to do much against the massive surge of migrants from South Texas to San Diego — the biggest in years — but it is a sure-fire way to gin up anger at DeSantis’ real target, President Joe Biden.

“Where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up,” DeSantis said.

This state has failed spectacularly in stopping illegal immigration by making any kind of serious effort to enact and deploy an E-Verify system. Instead, we have this: a camera-ready show of Red State solidarity unlikely to do anything constructive about the problem.

___

Daytona Beach News-Journal. June 29, 2021.

Editorial: Why did Gov. DeSantis pardon people who flagrantly broke rules meant to keep everyone safe?

Sometimes we have to wonder about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities. Earlier this month, the governor took an action that was particularly baffling — issuing a blanket pardon for anyone caught violating a city or county ordinance related to COVID-19 protections and waiving any fines.

The move was baffling — but not unexpected. During a May appearance on a conservative TV talk show, the governor dramatically pardoned the former owners of a Plantation gym who repeatedly violated Broward County’s mandatory mask order.

“I think they’ve been treated poorly, and fortunately they have a governor who cares,” DeSantis said, adding later, “We are the oasis of freedom.”

It was a stunt, plain and simple. That was made obvious by the timing. But it’s one with troubling implications and a significant portion of hypocrisy.

To understand why, take a step back in time to the early months of the pandemic. By April 2020, DeSantis had shut down most “non-essential” services including bars, beauty salons, gyms and other businesses, and enacted rules requiring businesses to screen employees for signs of the coronavirus. But within a few months, he was picking away at those restrictions — even as infection rates in Florida started to climb and other states considered additional rules to protect their residents.

By September, the state was allowing restaurants and bars to operate at full capacity. And in October, DeSantis — who had repeatedly said that specific rules such as mask mandates were best left to local officials — suddenly launched the first of a series of attacks on local control. In an executive order, he declared that cities and counties could no longer levy fines against people who broke local social-distancing rules.

City leaders — particularly in South Florida, where case counts and COVID-19 deaths were soaring — were baffled and then infuriated. They pointed out that mask-wearing, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings were easy, effective ways to stop the spread of coronavirus — a position that’s been repeatedly reinforced by the nation’s acknowledged authorities on infectious disease.

The governor was unrepentant — citing much less credible theories that held protective measures to be ineffective. The facts were not on DeSantis’ side — in mid-January, the state’s rate of new cases hit its all time peak with more than 19,566 cases reported in a single day — but the state had already taken steps to manipulate the COVID-related data that it was releasing.

Under the laws in place at the time, DeSantis’ legal authority to override local governments seemed murky to many experts. The Legislature has since “fixed” that, expanding the governor’s authority during a declared emergency to near-kinglike status. That’s a move Florida lawmakers may live to regret — even if they weren’t swayed by the 37,700 Floridian lives COVID-19 has claimed since the start of the pandemic.

And the governor wasn’t done. In May he officially struck down almost all local rules meant to prevent the spread of the disease.

The pardons take it to an entirely different level. DeSantis is rewarding people — including businesses — who knowingly, defiantly ignored rules meant to keep Floridians safe. He’s siding with the lawbreakers instead of local officials who were acting in good faith — and retroactively waiving fines assessed against them. It’s important to know that most municipal and county officials worked diligently to encourage compliance and only levied fines against the most flagrant violators.

Even worse, DeSantis specifically excluded people and businesses penalized for violating state COVID restrictions.

Take this outside the boundaries of a global pandemic. What happens if a governor suddenly decides he doesn’t want counties enforcing wetland restrictions? Should a state executive be able to wipe out fines for chopping down mangroves, or waive penalties for developers who knowingly violate local building-safety codes?

DeSantis’ pardons were meant to pander to a segment of the population that chose to turn a pandemic into a political grandstand. But its implications for the future — and implications for local oversight — are troubling.

END