Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Inquirer. June 24, 2021.

Editorial: Harrisburg Republicans keep finding new ways to harm Pennsylvanians

In the latest attack on Pennsylvanians, the Republican-led state legislature came for our cocktails. Last week, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board notified restaurant owners that their licenses for serving liquor outdoors and the ability to sell cocktails-to-go would soon end. This ruling came as a result of lawmakers in Harrisburg voting to end Governor Wolf’s emergency declaration.

While restaurant owners and the average resident may have been caught off guard by the rolled back licenses, this is just the latest from Harrisburg Republicans who advocated for an end to the emergency declaration and labeled Tom Wolf a tyrant as they lobbied for the state to reopen after pandemic shutdowns. Despite months of advocating for the end of the emergency declaration, Republicans didn’t seem to have a plan for what happened once it was rescinded.

Not being able to pick up a cocktail-to-go is an inconvenience to consumers, and real economic harm to restaurant owners struggling to come back financially from the pandemic — but it’s just one instance of how political theater in Harrisburg harms Pennsylvanians.

A more frightening example is the proposed new election law that would increase costs for local election officials and impose unnecessary restrictions on voters. The bill would add problematic guidelines to drop boxes, one of the most popular ways to turn in mail-in ballots, in effect rendering them infective in the city. It would also require signature verification for each ballot. Beyond wasting time and resources, these requirements also increase the odds that a vote will either not be received in time to count, or will be considered invalid by election officials. The bill even brought back voter ID, a concept struck down by a Commonwealth Court judge in 2014 court for representing an undue burden to voters.

The stated motive for these restrictions is election security. But while unscrupulous politicians and dishonest TV hosts have ginned up voter fraud concern, they have failed to demonstrate any evidence of widespread fraud.

The bill’s supporters cite the addition of several constructive amendments, like boosting pay for election board workers or finally allowing for pre-canvassing of ballots. While these amendments are helpful, the proposed law holds them hostage to unnecessary election security measures, the party’s clear priority.

This has become a pattern with Harrisburg Republicans. Instead of trying to solve real problems in Pennsylvania, they have consistently chosen to fight fake ones. From “tyrant Tom” to “widespread voter fraud,” these obsessions are features of their imagination, not significant issues facing the commonwealth. Any laws born out of these non-issues are compromised from the start — and Pennsylvanians are left to deal with the fallout.

If Republicans want to restore trust in the system, they should start by apologizing for their role in promoting election disinformation, including an effort to award Pennsylvania’s electoral college votes to Donald Trump despite his clear loss. Instead, they are pushing a bill that will make administering elections more expensive and more difficult, all to solve a problem they have repeatedly failed to prove exists.

Instead of questing for imaginary voter fraud, Harrisburg Republicans should prioritize the real needs of the election system, and focus their efforts away from this partisan Voting Rights Protection Act. And while they’re at it, they should leave cocktails-to-go alone, too.

___

Scranton Times-Tribune. June 29, 2021.

Editorial: Sports law levels field

As the $40.8 billion state budget bill suddenly zoomed through the Capitol Friday, lawmakers quietly passed a long-overdue bill that will create fair compensation opportunities for college athletes in Pennsylvania.

In terms of competition, Penn State, Pitt and Temple football fans, and basketball fans of those and other major programs in the state, can rest a bit easier because the bill is similar to laws that legislatures of six Southeast Conference states recently passed. The Pennsylvania university sports programs will not be at a disadvantage, then, in recruiting star athletes.

But more than that is that the law will add to the pressure on the NCAA to devise a fair way for the young athletes to share some of the billions of dollars that they generate for their schools, conferences and the NCAA itself.

The law, awaiting Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature:

■ Authorizes college athletes to earn compensation for the use of their names or images.

■ Prohibits universities and the NCAA from hindering athletes legally seeking compensation, and from using the prospect of compensation as a recruiting incentive.

■ Requires entities selling college team merchandise to make a royalty payment to each athlete whose name, image or likeness is used on the merchandise.

The bill does provide universities with the ability to preclude licensing deals for athletes that conflict with its own, and it allows them to reject arrangements that conflict with the university’s values.

Even though it might have to be tweaked as practices develop on the ground, this bill is a good first step into the new world of compensation for college athletes. Wolf should sign it.

___

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. June 28, 2021.

Editorial: Strengthening the state’s data breach act is the right move

It’s a shame there has to be a law that underscores the obvious, but a proposal wending its way through the state Legislature would codify what should have already been common practice — to let residents know in a timely fashion if there has been a data breach of their personal information.

The Senate Communications and Technology Committee voted unanimously recently to strengthen the Pennsylvania Breach of Personal Information Act. It would require state agencies, counties, school districts and municipalities to notify those affected by a data breach within seven days of the discovery. The state attorney general’s office, or the county district attorney in the case of local issues, must be notified within three business days.

An amendment to the bill also requires that third-party contractors working for the state provide notification of data breaches, and that their contracts include acknowledgement of the requirement.

The move comes on the heels of the controversy surrounding a contractor for the state Department of Health, Atlanta-based Insight Global, which was hired last July to conduct contact tracing of those who tested positive for the coronavirus. In February, it was reported that the company had stored residents’ personal information on unprotected Google spreadsheets.

Health Department officials said security protocols were disregarded by some Insight employees, resulting in the leak of information such as a person’s name, age, gender, sexual orientation and COVID-19 diagnosis. More than 70,000 people were affected by the data breach.

Weeks passed before the Health Department or Insight made any move to inform residents of the data breach. A class-action lawsuit alleges that Insight employees knew of the unsecured spreadsheets as early as November and Health Department officials found out in February.

Tightening the law that protects residents’ personal information clearly is needed.

___

LNP/Lancaster Online. June 23, 2021.

Editorial: Pennsylvania elections are secure; our laws need fine-tuning, not an overhaul

THE ISSUE: “A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite the Democratic governor’s veto threat,” The Associated Press reported Tuesday night. House Bill 1300, a “lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a series of committee hearings on the subject earlier this year, was sent to the state Senate on a vote of 110 to 91,” the AP reported. Common Cause Pennsylvania, an organization focused on good governance, issued a news release projecting that HB 1300 would cost the state almost $92 million and would “make voting more difficult.” Common Cause expressed concern that “the bill is being rushed through the legislative process, without time for careful deliberation or public input.”

The majority of buzz and bustle emanating from Harrisburg this month surrounds proposed changes to the state’s election law.

The timing should strike us all as a bit odd, given that the deadline for the state budget is June 30, and that we’ve been given little detail about how lawmakers plan to address critical state needs while taking advantage of a multibillion-dollar surplus. The full General Assembly and the taxpayers who fund it should be given ample time to scrutinize and respond to whatever proposed deal is struck by party leaders for the 2021-22 budget. But it seems providing that opportunity is not a priority.

The timing of proposals to significantly change the state’s election law also strikes us as odd because the Nov. 3 election in Pennsylvania was free, fair and had record turnout. More than 6.9 million residents — nearly 71% of the voting-age population — cast ballots.

Those are incredible numbers, showcasing a robust participation in our democracy by motivated voters. It’s an even greater success story, because it happened in the midst of a deadly pandemic that upended our lives and communities.

To be clear, the Nov. 3 election was one of Pennsylvania’s finest hours, though that isn’t to say it was perfect. We owe thanks to the elections officials and poll workers whose tireless efforts ensured that democracy did not falter because of COVID-19.

Thanks are owed, too, to the bipartisan foresight of the Pennsylvania lawmakers — most of whom are still in office — who passed Act 77 in 2019.

Carefully negotiated by leaders on both sides of the aisle, Act 77 wasn’t perfect, but overall it represented voter-friendly, pro-democracy election reform. For the first time, it allowed any voter to cast a ballot by mail. It gave Pennsylvanians more time to register to vote, and more time to request and submit their mail-in or absentee ballots.

“The birthplace of democracy hasn’t always made participating in that democracy easy,” we wrote in a 2019 editorial after the passage of Act 77. “At long last, that’s about to change.”

So why the rush to change so much of Pennsylvania’s election law?

We know the primary reason, of course. What Spotlight PA describes as “a sweeping overhaul of the state’s election system” proposed by state Republicans is part of the ongoing dangerous fallout of former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Some state Republicans supported Trump’s Big Lie last winter and some continue seeking ways to support it now, thanks to continuing pressure from Trump and his backers. On Tuesday, Trump again falsely stated, “The 2020 Presidential Election was rigged!”

Trump’s lies and tactics continue to threaten the integrity of Pennsylvania politics and American democracy.

Tweaks, not an overhaul

That’s not to say there’s no room for improvement to how Pennsylvania administers elections.

As we wrote, Act 77, while bolstering democracy in meaningful ways, is not perfect. And the Nov. 3 election was administered across the commonwealth in incredibly praiseworthy, but not perfect, fashion.

Pennsylvania’s election laws can be improved in small but important ways. One oft-mentioned example: We advocate change that would give county election workers more time to precanvass mailed ballots — that is, to inspect, open and count them, but not record or publish the results. Officials of both parties from across the state have pushed for this change, too.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly should focus its proposals on a few targeted areas in which both bipartisan agreement and support from the public are found. These areas exist, but agreements can’t be reached if the state GOP pushes for a sweeping bill full of significant changes that becomes easy for Democrats to reject and for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to veto.

John Baer, who comments on state politics for PennLive, wrote this June 16: “What if, instead of the usual ‘hard NO’ split between R’s and D’s over everything on the planet ... the Republican Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf cut a deal on proposed changes to state voting laws? I’m talking a ‘Grand Bargain’ resulting in positive action with something for both. All it would take is some forward thinking and a dose of common sense.”

That kind of compromise is essentially what happened with 2019’s Act 77.

Baer’s idealism may be unrealistic in these bitterly partisan times, but at some point we must get back to having a functional state government that works on behalf of the people. We cannot let what divides us destroy us.

Lawmakers should consider the sentiment of Pennsylvanians, such as those expressed in the recent Franklin & Marshall poll finding that, as LNP ' LancasterOnline’s Gillian McGoldrick reported June 17, “a majority of Pennsylvania registered voters say they support ‘major changes’ to the state’s election law, including photo identification and signature validation rules.”

The General Assembly would have to work together, however, to translate those voter wishes into reforms that don’t infringe upon free and fair elections. Any proposals to change state election law must be crafted carefully to hew to these principles:

— Does this make it easier to register to vote?

— Does this make the act of voting easier and more accessible for all?

— Does this help our poll workers and elections officials?

— Are measures to make elections more secure implemented in such a way that they do not serve as an obstacle to voting? (We must remain mindful of past measures in the U.S. that have disenfranchised African Americans and ensure we are never complicit in such measures again.)

— Does this bolster participation in our democracy?

Additionally, we believe that state election law — and proposed changes to it — are sacrosanct. Which is to say they must be left in the hands of the lawmakers we elect to serve us. Election law should never be changed via voter referendum.

Our elections were secure before Donald Trump began regularly attacking their integrity prior to the 2016 election.

And they are secure now.

Any proposals to change state election law should proceed from the clear understanding that individual instances of voter fraud are incredibly rare and that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania should approach this as fine-tuning, not a complete overhaul.

___

Johnstown Tribune-Democrat. June 25, 2021.

Editorial: Expanding availability, affordability of child care would have a far-reaching positive impact

The availability and cost of quality child care – including early childhood education options – present a complex issue that is linked to the region’s economic development, work-force vitality and our shared quality of life.

As reporters Joshua Byers and Russell O’Reilly showed in an extensive report – “Child Care in Crisis” – that we published June 19, there are too few child-care centers across Cambria and Somerset counties to meet demand, with parents often landing on waiting lists when trying to place their children, at considerable expense, while many available centers have staffing issues and serious financial challenges.

It is not an exaggeration to say that addressing this problem will be a linchpin in efforts to redesign and revive our local economy and attract and retain residents in the face of population decline.

Access to COVID-19 relief dollars makes this the right time to develop a regional plan for supporting the child-care industry and bringing parents and employers much-needed help.

“It’s a broken economic model,“ Leah Spangler, president of the Learning Lamp, said.

Consider these realities:

• Child-care workers in Pennsylvania earn an average annual salary of $24,000, or $11.57 an hour, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. So, when higher wages are available in unrelated fields, the child-care industry loses staff members.

• From 2019 to 2020, the number of full-time child-care workers decreased nationally by 19% – 90,000 lost workers, the bureau’s data show. A parallel worker loss has been seen locally.

• The pandemic brought further challenges, with Cambria County losing more than 330 child-care slots with closures of 10 facilities. Six new centers opened, which helped offset some of the damage, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said.

• Infant care in Pennsylvania costs almost $12,000 per year and preschool for a 4-year-old costs almost $10,000, the Economic Policy Institute said. Care for one child would take 30% of annual income for women in Cambria or Somerset counties, where the median salary is just over $30,000, U.S. Census Bureau statistics show.

• The United Way of the Laurel Highlands reports that 3,100 families in the Cambria-Somerset region that need child care do not qualify for income-based assistance to help offset the cost.

• The advocacy group Start Strong PA reports that 80% of children younger than 5 and 85% of infants and toddlers are under-served. The organization Pre-K for PA says 60% of the 170,000 eligible Pennsylvanian children don’t have access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs.

• Child Care Works is a state subsidized plan in place to help low-income families gain access to child care up to age 5. But in recent years, only about 18% of eligible children in Cambria County have been served. In 2020, 6,000 eligible children in Cambria County fell outside the program due to funding shortfalls.

• The U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation estimates that the direct employer cost of worker absenteeism related to child-care concerns is $1.42 billion annually in Pennsylvania.

The child-care issue ripples into other industries – manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism – that are swimming against the tide of a workforce shortage, with many parents choosing to stay home with their kids, even with pandemic restrictions easing, rather than work and spend every penny on child care.

If we need further motivation, early learning programs such as Head Start have a positive impact in areas such as “education, employment, health and reduced criminal activity,” along with higher IQs and stronger social-emotional skills, according to researchers at the University of Chicago

“We have to do a much better job at developing, supporting, paying for the early childhood care centers and education centers,” Gerald Zahorchak, former state secretary of education and current chairman of the education department at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, said.

This situation must be addressed from many directions, including convincing more employers to make child-care centers or financial support for outside care part of their benefits packages.

And we must dip into any available buckets to bring more dollars to the problem – expanding Child Care Works and similar programs for families, or helping child-care centers bridge the wage gap – whether through pandemic relief funds or private grants and donations.

Angie Berzonski of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies said an anonymous benefactor has helped in the areas of tuition assistance for families and training and facility improvements for child centers – $250,000 in both 2019 and 2020 with another round to be available this year. But even that level of help “is barely enough to scratch the surface of what the need is out there,” she said.

An aggressive long-term plan is in order to help local child-care centers and parents such as Amy Shaffer, of Richland Township, who said she was so desperate for a spot for her young son that she applied at several centers.

“I said I don’t care which calls first,” Shaffer said. “I need day care.”

END