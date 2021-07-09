Giants catcher Posey misses All-Star Game with bruised thumb

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey leaves the game with a trainer after getting hit with the ball in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Giants catcher Buster Posey was put on the 10-day injured list Friday with a bruised left thumb, costing him his starting spot in next week’s All-Star Game.

Posey has been out since July 4, when he was hurt by a foul tip.

The 34-year-old Posey was chosen for his seventh All-Star team. After opting out of playing last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the former NL MVP has been in top form this season, batting .328 with 12 home runs and a .968 OPS for NL West-leading San Francisco.

The Giants made the move before playing Washington.