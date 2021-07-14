New case linked to illness outbreak at Kansas splash park

Health officials have identified another person infected with the bacteria that may have caused an outbreak of illness at a splash park near Wichita.

State and Sedgwick County health investigators said Wednesday in a news release that at least seven people who visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard, Kansas, on June 11 have now tested positive for the Shigella bacteria. Investigations are ongoing into other possible linked illnesses.

The Shigella bacteria is spread from person-to-person through exposure to contaminated feces, the public health agencies said. That can occur through swallowing contaminated water, touching contaminated items and then touching your mouth, or cleaning up after someone using the bathroom or changing diapers.

An investigation began June 18 when several people reported becoming ill after visiting the park.

Health officials have created a new, more detailed survey for individuals who visited Tanganyika Wildlife Park from May 28 through June 19 to help investigators.

The splash park has remained closed since June 19.