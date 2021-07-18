Crews finishing final touches on SIU’s $11.5M dental clinic

Crews were putting the final touches on Southern Illinois University’s new $11.5 million dental clinic ahead of next month's scheduled opening.

The project was announced in 2019 and work began the following year with demolition of a building which was no longer in use.

University officials expect the School of Dental Medicine’s new Advanced Care Clinic in Alton to open to students Aug. 1, according to The Alton Telegraph.

The clinic is expected to expand the dental school’s offering of care, particularly for children. There’ll be two medical operating suites where students and staff will be able to administer general anesthesia.

The project’s financing includes grants, university funds and external financing.