Beshear: Kentucky posting higher recent vaccination numbers

Kentucky's vaccination rate against COVID-19 took a sudden upward turn as the highly contagious delta variant caused the most coronavirus cases in months, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday.

Since last Friday, more than 22,000 Kentuckians have received a dose of the vaccine, the governor said. Last week, nearly 41,000 Kentuckians received the shot — about half the total number of vaccinations during a four-week stretch in July, he said.

“I hope we are seeing a spike," Beshear said at a news conference. "I think before I call it a spike, I’d like to see a lot more. But we are headed in the right direction in terms of our vaccine numbers for the first time in several months.”

The Democratic governor continued pressing for a grassroots push to increase vaccinations, urging those who are vaccinated to talk to their unvaccinated friends and neighbors.

“You might be the only person that they trust and that they’ll listen to," Beshear said. "And you might be the only person that can break through and get them that protection.”

Kentucky reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases Monday. The rate of Kentuckians testing positive for COVID-19 has increased for 38 straight days and was 9.77% on Monday, Beshear said. That rate had dipped below 2% in June.