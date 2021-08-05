Wednesday Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

TOKYO (AP) — American Sydney McLaughlin has broken her own world record to win the women’s 400-meter hurdles in 51.46 seconds. She edged out Dalilah Muhammad, who won silver to make it a U.S. 1-2 finish.

McLaughlin set the previous world record of 51.90 seconds in June. Muhammad, who set the world record twice in 2019 and won the world championship gold medal that year, finished in 51.58.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze in 52.03.

MLB

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will open the 2022 season on March 31 — as long as there isn’t a work stoppage — and will try for the fourth time to have every team play its first game on the same day for the first time since 1968.

The collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players’ association expires Dec. 1. Given the acrimonious relationship between the sides, a lockout or strike appears possible. Baseball has not had a work stoppage since a 7 1/2-month strike in 1994-95 that caused the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will have season-ending surgery on his right hip, finishing off an injury-plagued second year in Southern California.

The club made the announcement before Wednesday’s game at Texas. Rendon, who was limited to 58 games, had been on the injured list since July 6 with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old also missed time with knee and groin injuries.

Rendon, who joins three-time AL MVP Mike Trout on the 60-day IL for the Angels, signed a $245 million, seven-year contract after helping Washington win the 2019 World Series. His prorated salary in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season was $10 million instead of $26.1 million.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

NFL

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted as his possible replacement: backup Jordan Love.

Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp after an offseason in which he made clear he was unhappy with the organization. The three-time MVP skipped Green Bay’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, and he acknowledged he doesn’t know whether he will be back with Green Bay next season, saying he just wants to focus on this year.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed well-traveled veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, giving them an experienced backup behind rookie Zach Wilson.

Linebacker Brendon White, an undrafted free agent from Rutgers, was waived Wednesday to make room for Johnson.

The 35-year-old Johnson fills a void in the Jets’ quarterbacks room, which had Wilson, Mike White and James Morgan — none of whom has taken a regular-season snap in an NFL game. Johnson has played in 33 games with eight starts, and thrown for 1,632 yards and eight touchdowns with 14 interceptions while serving mostly as a backup throughout his career.

NBA

Kemba Walker and the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to a buyout of the final two years of his contract, and once that is completed the four-time All-Star guard will sign with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Walker — who was born in the Bronx — and the Thunder have been working on the buyout parameters in recent days, according to the person who spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is not finalized.

Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

— By AP Sports Writer Steve Reed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have agreed to a $62 million, three-year deal with guard Spencer Dinwiddie, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced, said Dinwiddie is heading to the Wizards in a sign-and-trade.

The 6-foot-5 Dinwiddie joins a backcourt that’s being vacated by Russell Westbrook after Washington agreed to deal Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dinwiddie played only three games last season for the Brooklyn Nets.

— By AP Sports Writer Noah Trister.

ATLANTA (AP) — Power forward John Collins, a key player in Atlanta’s unexpected run to the Eastern Conference finals, has agreed to a five-year, $125 million contract to remain with the Hawks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t become official until Friday. The deal includes a fifth-year option for Collins.

Atlanta’s agreement with Collins secures another key player to a long-term deal after point guard Trae Young agreed to a five-year, $207 million rookie extension on Tuesday. The deal with Young begins in 2022.

— By AP Sports Writer Charles Odum.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) — The ATP men’s tennis tour will return to its pre-pandemic, 52-week ranking system later this month after a year using a special setup that accounted for tournaments canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The tour announced Wednesday that the change back to its usual rolling system will come on Aug. 23, taking into account results from the Western & Southern Open, which ends the day before.

AUTO RACING

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Unvaccinated college athletes should be tested weekly for COVID-19, wear masks in most situations and be quarantined if exposed to the virus, while vaccinated individuals should not be tested routinely, according to the NCAA’s latest health and safety recommendations released Wednesday.

The updated guidance mostly follow CDC recommendations and come as football practice starts across the country. They also come at a time when the highly transmissible delta variant has led to some regional spikes in COVID infections.

The NCAA recommends fully vaccinated individuals not be subjected surveillance testing before or during the season unless they exhibit symptoms, or based on a risk assessment of a documented close contact with COVID-19.

COURTS

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — The former president of Penn State was released Wednesday after serving nearly two months in jail for endangering the welfare of children by his response to a report that Jerry Sandusky had been seen physically abusing a boy on campus.

Centre County Correctional Facility Warden Christopher Schell told the Centre Daily Times that Graham Spanier served 58 days. Spanier, 73, still faces two months of electronic monitoring at home.

OBITUARY

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — June Daugherty, the former Washington and Washington State women’s basketball coach who led the Huskies to seven NCAA Tournaments, has died. She was 64.

Washington State said Daugherty died Monday at her Boise, Idaho, home.

A basketball fixture in the Northwest for nearly three decades, Daugherty was head coach at Boise State (1989-96), Washington (1996-2007) and Washington State (2007-18). She had a 443-441 record and went to the NCAA Tournament eight times.