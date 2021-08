Karen Colby listens on July 22, 2021 in Portland, Ore., while her neighbor Joel Aslin tells how he called an ambulance for her when she got heat stroke as temperatures reached 107 F in her small fifth-floor studio apartment during a record-breaking heat wave in June. The unprecedented heat, which reached 116 F in Portland, killed dozens of people in Oregon and hundreds across the region and was a wake-up call for the normally cool region as climate change accelerates. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) AP

In a story published August 5, 2021, about a deadly Pacific Northwest heat wave, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the program director of a nonprofit that does free grocery shopping and delivery for the homebound. The program director of Store to Door is Cassie Sorensen.