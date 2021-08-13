Denney issues order forming Idaho redistricting committee

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has issued an order forming the six-member commission that will redraw Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

The Republican secretary of state issued the order on Thursday to form the Commission for Reapportionment that will redraw districts based on Census data that was released earlier Thursday.

The commission will have 90 days to complete its work once it convenes its first meeting, likely within the next few weeks, Denney said.

Commission members had previously been selected and include three Republicans and three Democrats.

Census data shows Idaho’s population grew by 17.3% to about 1.8 million over the last 10 years. Census data typically arrives in early April but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, making for some tight deadlines heading into next year's elections.

“While the delay will make the timelines of redistricting challenging, I have confidence that this Commission will be both thorough and expeditious in developing a fair and intelligent plan that adheres to constitutional and statutory requirements,” Denney said.