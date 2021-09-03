China Open removed, Portugal Masters added to European Tour

Francesco Molinari hits from the fairway during the first round of the Italian Open golf tournament, in Guidonia, in the outskirts of Rome, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP

The Volvo China Open was removed from the European Tour schedule on Friday and replaced with the Portugal Masters in changes made in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament in China, which is scheduled for Nov. 4-7, will now be played as a national event only, the European Tour said, “due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic.”

The Portugal Masters will be staged on the same dates at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura for the 15th straight edition of the event.

It was initially scheduled to take place in April but was postponed because of travel difficulties during the pandemic.

On Thursday, the tour announced the addition of the Mallorca Golf Open to the schedule from Oct. 21-24, the week vacated by the cancellation of the Trophée Hassan II.

That creates a three-tournament “Iberian Swing,” with the Open de Espana and Andalucía Masters coming beforehand.