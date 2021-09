The Latest: Seven new NFL coaches set for debuts on Sunday

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo ,Jacksonville Jaguars heads coach Urban Meyer, center, watches play in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. Meyer, unbeaten in season openers, will try to extend his 17-0 record when the Jaguars travel to Houston for their season opener. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) AP

The Latest on Week 1 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:20 p.m.

The first full Sunday of the NFL season is about to begin with seven new head coaches making debuts with their respective teams. Two games will feature an all-rookie coaching matchup.

Jacksonville's Urban Meyer gets his first chance at pro football after a long and successful stint as a college coach. He'll have rookie No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence under center when the Jaguars travel to face the Houston Texans, who also have a new coach in David Culley.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Eagles and new coach Nick Sirianni hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons, who hired Arthur Smith during the offseason.

The other three head coaches making their debuts in the early games include the Chargers' Brandon Staley, Lions' Dan Campbell and Jets' Robert Saleh.