Man pleads guilty in Wichita doctor’s 2017 stabbing death

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2017 death of a Wichita doctor who was stabbed more than 160 times.

Umar Dutt entered the plea Tuesday, admitting to killing 57-year-old Dr. Achutha Reddy on September 13, 2017, behind Reddy’s psychiatrics office, television station KAKE reported.

Prosecutors have said police were called to the Holistic Psychiatric Services clinic that night and found Reddy’s body in an alley outside the business. Investigators said Dutt had entered the clinic with Reddy and assaulted the doctor inside an office before being interrupted by an office manager who heard the commotion. Reddy then fled the building, but Dutt caught up with him in the alley.

Investigators had said Dutt was a client of Reddy's and that Reddy had been stabbed about 165 times. The doctor also appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma and may have been run over by a vehicle.

Dutt was found covered in blood sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wichita Country Club after the attack, police said.

Dutt is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 9.