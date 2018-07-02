Los Angeles kicks off long-delayed licensing for pot growers

Los Angeles will kick off the process for licensing marijuana cultivators and manufacturers on Aug. 1, but it's likely to be many months before any of those companies open their doors for business.
The announcement Monday was greeted with anticipation and frustration by growers and other businesses that have watched the illicit market flourish while they wait.
California broadly legalized cannabis on Jan. 1, but Los Angeles moved cautiously with licensing.
About 150 retailers have opened, but the rest of the supply chain has been on hold.
Dispensary owner Donnie Anderson says he's been paying rent for months for commercial space he can't use without a license.
He told the city Cannabis Regulation Commission "we don't want to wait too much longer."
