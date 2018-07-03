Malaysia seeks sharp cuts in $20 bln China-backed rail link

In this Sept. 8, 2017, photo, Malaysia former Prime Minster Najib Razak, third from left, looks at modals of ECRL (East Coast Rail Link) during the project launching in Kuantan, east cost of peninsula Malaysia. Malaysia's government said Tuesday, July 3, 2018, a major China-backed rail link project can only be viable with a "drastic" price reduction by the Chinese contractor as the actual cost of the venture is 81 billion ringgit ($20 billion). (AP Photo)